Alvarez named children’s project executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

Teresa Alvarez is the new executive director of the Carpinteria Children's Project.

The Carpinteria Children’s Project board has appointed Teresa Alvarez its executive director.

Ms. Alvarez has been with the organization since 2019 as the associate director and has served in that role in addition to being interim executive director since January.

“When we appointed Teresa as interim ED we planned to embark on an extensive executive search. However, it soon became clear that Teresa had the skills, the expertise and the commitment to the mission CCP needed for the next steps in our growth and focus,” board president Michael Cooney said in a news release. “Teresa is above all a hard-working leader who is well-respected in the community, among CCP staff and families and by the board, and we look forward to continuing to work with her as we serve the Carpinteria children and families.”

CCP is a community resource that offers early childhood education on their campus at the former Main School on 8th Street and at Aliso and Canalino elementary schools. The Family Resource Center offers assistance and advising for basic needs such as food and social services enrollments in addition to parenting classes, referrals for counseling, services to address childhood trauma, and other issues that encourage healthy family relationships.

“Not everyone gets to say they have their dream job and live in their dream community, but today, I do,” Ms. Alvarez said. “I value the work CCP does through early childhood education and the Family Resource Center and the staff who help make beneficial impacts each day. It is truly an honor to lead the organization and the CCP staff and to work in tandem with the board to ensure this organization serves Carpinteria Valley for years to come.”

Ms. Alvarez has more than a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector in mid-management and leadership roles in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

She was hired as the Family Resource Center at CCP, where she served for two years before she led El Centrito Family Learning Centers, a family resource center in Oxnard.

She has previously worked at United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and at the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Ms. Alvarez also volunteers as a commissioner for First 5 Santa Barbara, the board chair for Future Leaders of America, and on the Santa Barbara Latino Giving Circle, where she is a founding member.

She earned her bachelor’s in sociology at UCSB and master’s in psychology at Antioch Santa Barbara.

She and her husband Brian are raising their two young sons, Nico and Enzo, in Carpinteria.

