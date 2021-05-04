Alzheimer’s chapter plans in-person walk

COURTESY PHOTOS

State Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, leads the charge for the 2019 Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s, carrying a white Promise Flower to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

SANTA BARBARA — The Alzheimer’s Association is stepping forward with plans to host this year’s Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s in person on Nov. 6.

It will be the first in-person walk since 2019. Last year’s walk was held virtually because of COVID-19.

“It has been a time of isolation for many of our families, and I know this year’s walk will truly be a celebration of being able to gather again for a cause we all believe in: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Sonya Branco, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter. The chapter’s headquarters are in Santa Barbara.

In a news release, the association stressed that the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made concerning the walk.

Participants in the 2019 event walk along East Beach.

In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in participants’ neighborhoods.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently ranked as the second largest fundraising event in the country by total revenue, as announced by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum in their top 30 rankings of 2020.

Despite the changes to this event due to the pandemic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $67 million last year in more than 600 participating communities across the country. The Santa Barbara Walk raised $168,986 of that total. The money raised by Walk funds Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

The event’s planning committee is still seeking compassionate and caring volunteers to play a leadership role in this year’s Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s. To join the committee or to be part of this event, visit act.alz.org/santabarbara.

— Dave Mason