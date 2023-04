SANTA BARBARA — Movie and TV star Jane Seymour will be the keynote speaker when the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Inspire Luncheon takes place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Today’s the deadline to purchase tickets. To do so, go to inspire2023.givesmart.com or contact Executive Director Lindsey Leonard at lmleonard@alz.org or 805-617-0226.

— Dave Mason