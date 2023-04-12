Home Local Alzheimer’s luncheon set for April 26
Local

Alzheimer’s luncheon set for April 26

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY ALZHIEMER’S ASSOCIATION CALIFORNIA CENTRAL COAST
Gerd Jordano addresses the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Inspire Luncheon in 2018. Movie and TV star Jane Seymour will be this year’s keynote speaker when the luncheon takes place April 26 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 18. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, go to inspire2023.givesmart.com or contact Executive Director Lindsey Leonard at lmleonard@alz.org or 805-617-0226.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More