Amazon expands grocery store pickup in Santa Barbara

Amazon began expanding its grocery store pickup to the Santa Barbara area earlier this week.

According to an Amazon release, local Amazon Prime members are now able to “shop groceries from Whole Foods Market online at amazon.com and schedule pickup in little as an hour.”

The Santa Barbara Whole Foods Market pickup is located at 3761 State St. The service is available from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The release states that by going to amazon.com/wholefoods, and selecting “Pickup” customers can shop for all sorts of fresh and organic produce.

“During these uncertain times, we know more customers are trying out grocery services. In the last several weeks, we’ve doubled the number of locations offering grocery pickup at Whole Foods Market and we’re excited to share that we’ve expanded grocery pickup to the Santa Barbara metro area,” an Amazon representative said.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/wholefoods.

email: bmackley@newspress.com