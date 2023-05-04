Amendment aims to restore burden-free transfer of property from parents to kids

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – “Will California become a renter’s state or will we own homes?” asked Dr. Rosie Milligan, Author, Estate Planner from Los Angeles at the announcement of Senate Constitutional Amendment 4 (SCA 4) on May 2.

“I support SCA 4 because the intent is to repeal the devastating impact of Prop 19….The American dream is to own a home and families have worked so hard to leave generational wealth for Proposition 19 to take that away. This is a very critical issue and it is very impactful and it saddens my heart to think of what it could do despite all the homelessness that we see,” she continued.

Up until February 15, 2021 parents and grandparents could transfer their principal residence and the first $1 million dollars of other real property to their children and grandchildren without the imposition of an estate or “death” tax, but subject to an annual inflation adjustment not to exceed 2%.

In the November 3, 2020 general election however, voters approved Proposition 19.

“In 2020 Prop 19 narrowly passed on the California ballot it was titled, and I quote “The Home Protection for Seniors, Severely Disabled, Families, and Victims of Wildfire or Natural Disasters Act. Who couldn’t vote for that?” Sen. Kelly Seyarto, R – Murrieta, explained. “Unfortunately, as voters soon discovered this is a Trojan Horse…this changed the way the intergenerational transfers of property was handled, all to the detriment of Californians who had worked so hard, for so many years to solidify a future for themselves and their families, and that was the hidden implication.”

Prop 19 removed the protection of intergenerational transfers of property under the constitution and amended it to require reappraisal of a family farm or family home for taxation upon the death of the named owner.

Sen. Seyarto explained, “This means that under current law if a family works hard to buy a home when it comes time to let the next generation reap the benefits, they can be met with an unsustainable property tax bill. Tax reassessments on inherited property often lead to the family being forced to sell their homes or close down their businesses. This is an unacceptable consequence for families who are trying to set themselves up and future generations for success. Prop 19 repealed an important taxpayer protection from the California constitution that taxpayers have relied on for decades. Simply put, Prop 19 resurrected the death tax.”

SCA 4 specifically targets that section of Proposition 19, which changed how heirs were classified under the California constitution.

“SCA 4 is our fight to restore protection for taxpayers to keep their childhood homes and businesses when their parents or grandparents pass away,” Sen. Seyarto said.

In 1986 the California legislature in a unanimous vote of both houses, approved the intergenerational transfer of property and brought it to a vote in the form of Prop 58. California voters passed Prop 58 in a 76% “yes” vote.

Jon Coupal, CEO, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers’ Association is a strong advocate of SCA 4.

“It deserves strong bipartisan support from all demographics across the state of California,” he said. “This is not just a conservative versus liberal, Republican versus Democrat. We are hearing from people across the political spectrum, particularly many in the minority communities who own small unit apartment buildings or had planned on passing along their homes to their children, and now that right has been taken away.”

Mr. Coupal revealed that the Board of Equalization, the County Assessors’ office, and his own office have been flooded with calls from concerned Californians.

“I want to thank the Board of Equalization as well as the County Assessors in California who have worked very hard with us to try to correct this…this is a nonpartisan issue. One of our strongest supporters is the assessor of LA, Jeffery Prang… Jeffery Prang is extremely progressive but he recognizes…that we need to reinstate intergenerational transfer protection. It’s what taxpayers deserve. It’s what families deserve” Mr. Coupal acknowledged.

“I love my job because I help connect families with the opportunity of finding their forever home in the complex of the real estate world….It warms my heart to bring smiles and see the joy in the eyes of new homeowners as I hand over the key to them, and they know that they have achieved a slice of the American dream,” Elk Grove Realtor, Lynda Chac commented. “Ninety percent of my clients are immigrants and over the years I have helped 60 to 70 families in purchasing their forever home. My immigrant clients buy the home in hopes of leaving that home to their son or daughter after they pass. They work hard to purchase that perfect home and the opportunity to leave behind for their children without concerns of placing their children in debt.

“SCA 4 is very important to all of us, to every family especially the immigrants who work hard to save their money and to buy their home to leave it to the next generation and hopefully to create wealth for their family.”

SCA 4 will be heard in the Senate Governance and Finance Committee on May 10 at 9:30 a.m. It will be the only issue on the agenda. If the measure is passed by both houses of the legislature it will go to a ballot for a public vote which focuses on just the intergenerational transfer of property section of Prop 19.