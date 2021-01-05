AMER, Dr. Mohamed Samir “Sam”

Dr. Mohamed Samir “Sam” Amer died at his second home in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on December 21, 2020. He was 85.

Born in Tanta, Egypt, to Mohamed Mohamed Amer and Zeinab Hussein Saad Amer, Sam came to the U.S. in 1958 as a Fulbright scholar to study pharmacology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he earned a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in pharmacology. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. Sam was renowned for his work as a pharmacologist, having conducted extensive research in the areas of hypertension, biochemical pharmacology, general pharmacology and cancer research. He lectured at conferences across the U.S., France, Italy, and the U.K.; authored more than 100 articles to various professional journals, including Nature; served on the editorial board of the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and the journal Clinical and Experimental Hypertension; and held more than 15 patents on drug and food development. After retiring as Director of Biological Research at Bristol Meyers in New York, Sam and his wife started their own company licensing his research worldwide.

A Santa Barbara resident since 1987, Sam was known for his immense warmth and positivity, his sense of humor, his ready and welcoming smile, and his booming, contagious laugh. He lived his life with unfailing gratitude, love, authenticity, humility, integrity, and generosity. Sam was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a doting grandfather. He was a role model to many, a loyal friend who never hesitated to help others in need, and a fierce champion of the underprivileged. He loved playing tennis, backgammon, and bridge; watching soccer; and taking long walks. He is survived by his wife, C. Marguerite Amer; his four children, Amre Amer, Nancy Amer, Mona Amer, and Suzanne Amer Albizzati; and his two grandchildren, Mathis and Arthur Albizzati.