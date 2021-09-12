America has become less secure

Our government is to defend the nation and ensure domestic tranquility.

We have seen the disasters at our southern border and in Afghanistan.

Our leaders are supposed to be: 1) transparent in telling the truth and 2) take responsibility for what they do or fail to do. The current administration has failed in both of these.

I would like to comment on immigration outside our laws. Legal immigrants learn our true history and traditions, learn English, and work to make the American dream a reality.

What are we seeing now? 1) We don’t know who they are (criminals/terrorists?). 2) There is increasing public health danger. 3) Instead of being an asset to our society, the numbers coming into the U.S. demonstrate dependency. The result is bigger government and skyrocketing costs.

The immigration crisis was created by the Biden administration. Our nation is less secure, and the massive influx of people is a destructive domestic policy.

The people will have to hold our “leaders” accountable. We are not better off than we were last year! We need to keep this in mind as we vote in 2022 and 2024.

Gene E. Ahlstrom

Santa Maria