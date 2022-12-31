America heads in the wrong direction

“Never forget!” “Leave no Man behind!” “America First!”

Well, we have forgotten, and we’ve left men behind.

America Third? That’s the direction of our country and culture as our current administration tears up the Constitution, sets its own rules, redefines marriage, conjures up 97 genders, spends money like grains of sand, and has a two-tiered justice system.

You can steal $999 without prosecution or bail, have your estate invaded by the FBI (depending on your political party) or have “high crimes” ignored as “disinformation” (again, depending on your party).

Every election is now, highly suspect. There is no transparency or honesty. We gave up border security and energy independence, and we allow drag shows in public schools, with mothers and a few fathers attending and supporting those events.

Our nation and Constitution were founded on Christian principles, but there is an intention on destroying Christianity and America altogether. American and Christian flags are torn down or burned while gay pride rainbows flags are popping up throughout our nation. Our southern border is completely open, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter states without vaccinations, as fentanyl, sex trafficking, and criminal activities flood our borders.

Do we grant benefits and citizenry to illegals, for potential votes?

Randy Rosness

Solvang