America is made in China

How can we hold China responsible for the deaths of millions of people when the nation literally owns Hollywood? Celebrities pander to China in weepy praise, loving them and their people in ways you would expect them to speak gratefully of the country that made them who they are and gave them their opportunities, for the love of money.

Does anyone think big tech and big business are gonna slap the hand that feeds them? How about education that has replaced math and history with Marxist ideology? Are you expecting patriotism from them? All academic eyes are focused on China, and you think they’re gonna disrespect them? No, America is now made in China.

President Joe Biden is just a pawn of the globalist revolution , and he acts as if the ultimate supremacy of communism is a forgone conclusion given the depth of their tendrils and the explosives planted like their spies in places that cripple immediately any resistance at all … never have we had a more anti-American president to shepherd in (like a sweetly naive doddering old man) the reign of tyrants with touching empathy.

We are indoctrinated to alter the lexicon to prevent hurt feelings: You’re not fat, you’re a weight rebel. You’re not ignorant, you’re a victim of intelligence. You’re not dangerous and violent but misunderstood.

Is it a conspiracy theory (like the Wuhan lab leak), or have we already sold our souls to the devil?

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara