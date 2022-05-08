America is on a slippery slope

America. U.S.A. Arguably one of the most successful countries in history. Generous, compassionate, global power, escape destination, envy of the world.

Now, here we are. In our last half century, we have tossed out the Declaration of Independence, chopped our Constitution to shreds, killed 63 million babies, perverted biblical marriage, now sexually indoctrinating a new generation of children after a 2-year quarantine, made heroes out of criminals and criminals out of heroes.

Our values have evolved into two goals: money and power.

Too many politicians spread lies and unfulfilled promises, while spouting profanities.

The biblical principle of a “Rainbow” has sadly made a cultural 180-degree turn. The generation that now understands, will soon be gone, leaving our future in the hands of a “woke” culture. There is always hope that they will wake up, but it may be too late.

The “slippery slope” is off to the side of the “straight and narrow path.”

Randy Rosness

Solvang