Whose side is President Biden on and why does he put America last? Case in point Iran.

Why would Biden import oil from the terrorist nation of Iran instead of allowing American workers to produce the same product?

Did President Biden take several questionable actions?

On his first day he shut down construction of the Keystone Pipeline, thus eliminating an estimated 52,000 American jobs. Then in May he and his fellow socialists waved American economic sanctions on Russia in order to streamline construction on the Nordstream 2 pipeline to Germany.

And recently, President Biden imported oil from Iran, a country that wants to destroy Israel and whose leaders have shouted “Death to America.” According to The Financial Post, “the United States imported a rare cargo of 1.033 million barrels of Iranian crude in March despite sanction on Iran’s energy sector, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.” Furthermore, “the cargo is only the second oil import by the United States from Iran since late 1991, data on EIA’s Website showed. “

Wake-up America! Do we have a president who hates our country and is putting America last?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria