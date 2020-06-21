America misdirected

This is probably my most challenging opinion piece in an attempt to articulate what’s really been evolving in America since what I would say is going back to the regime of Bill Clinton, whom many labeled America’s first “black” president.

And fast forward to how the death of George Floyd was used to reignite the anti-white/anti police flames.

We now know this isn’t about George Floyd. His death is regrettably a terrible bitter sweet gift the liberal elites seized upon to advance their goals and fundamentally change America. And not for the good.

First, I’ll begin with the usual admission that yes, there’s racism in America and in Russia, China, Iraq and everywhere else in the world. And the racism/intolerance isn’t limited to skin color. It applies to sexual orientation, religion, bigotry, bias or you can simply just be female.

I’d like to define this renewed wave of racism as being put in a box. Or, backed up into a corner by effectively denying YOUR free speech. Or even going further back when someone was accused of being a witch. You either admitted you were a witch and then burned, or you had to prove you weren’t a witch, which you couldn’t do, and were still burned,

What has been weaving itself into the fabric of America and promulgated by liberal politicians, the universities, our grade schools and a predominantly liberal media, is a long-term brainwashing campaign that accelerated under our first half-black president, Obama. And that is for years the ringing pounded into our heads, America is essentially racist. And to make it stick, the power of guilt, just like it’s used with religion, was implemented by the left. That is to say, a new approach was introduced under Obama to spin in your brain the unending propaganda of being a racist whether you knew it or not, by introducing their new weapon: white-privilege.

I find that tactic to be racist unto itself which as stated above isn’t restricted to skin pigmentation and has many faces. So in short, this psychological campaign that had been launched to discredit, undermine and paint all white people one way, is merely another form of racism.

So back to this box we’re in.

Say I attended one of the marches and tried to make my case to a group of heated black or even white marchers and try to enlighten them. I don’t have a racist bone in my body.

The result could end up a couple ways. I could be shouted down and told otherwise by people who haven’t a clue who I am or my beliefs or, I could be asked to prove it by taking a knee (this could also be metaphorically). In either case the result will be the same.

I could swear I understand the plight of the black community, but that wouldn’t be enough to convince anyone. I would then be asked to prove it, and today’s new form of concession would be to demand I submit and take that knee. And by taking that knee, you are admitting you are a racist but asking forgiveness. And forgiveness from whom? It’s not the individuals that have the power to forgive you of a sin of which you are not guilty, but a rather powerful movement permeating within the bowels of America intended to beat another group of Americans into obedient submission.

If this is allowed to happen, it won’t stop there.

This form of control will empower numerous groups who will then attempt to apply their beliefs to religion, gun control, abortion and all personal freedoms that one flock or another doesn’t agree with. And with the power of the media and certain politicians and groups like Antifa or Black Lives Matter, you’ll always be in that box. It’s already being touted that if you begin a conversation by saying you’re not a racist, that means you are a racist (witch). How do you get out of that box? You can’t. It’s very effective and checkmate before you even make your first move.

This isn’t freedom. This is a lesser violent form of Nazism. Where fear and retribution are part of your daily life. It’s like North Korea or China where you can’t say a single bad thing about the government, or you and your entire family will either be locked away for life or killed. It’s like the Mexican Cartels’ runaway control of an entire country that you do as they say or else. These are stronger examples but that’s where we’re headed.

Our hands are being zip tied, and our minds are being manipulated and persuaded into believing something that isn’t true. Already young kids and teenagers are struggling to find the reality. Their impressionable minds are being twisted with ideals they can’t formulate quite yet but are forced to believe in those ideals and propaganda and prevented from thinking on their own.

Our future is being molded right before our eyes in absolutely the wrong way, and we’re allowing it to happen.

Henry Schulte, the author lives in Solvang.