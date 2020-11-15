America no more?

As a pro-freedom American, I am saddened, angered and outraged over what I see happening to my country. Is America no longer an independent, free republic?

How can it be, when the presidential election, as well as some congressional races, are systematically stolen in plain sight?

How can it be when Big Tech, the media, newspapers and the most corrupt Democratic Party in our history censors President Trump and his followers? How can it be when most of our government institutions, including schools, are controlled by the socialist left?

How can it be when the media attacks President Trump 98% of the time from day one and fails to report all his good accomplishments including the many peace deals he brokered in the Middle East?

I, for one, will never accept the election of the weak, senile, financially corrupt, pro-China, socialist Joe Biden. I still hold out hope that America can remain free and not descend into socialism.

Over and out.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria