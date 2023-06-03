America suffers from an onslaught of gaslighting

COURTESY IMAGE

“Gaslight” was a 1944 movie starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman. Mr. Boyer, playing the husband, tried to convince his wife, played by Ms. Bergman, that she was crazy by fluctuating the gas lighting.

Today we have co-opted “gaslighting” to describe what has been happening to our country.

Actually it has been going on for a long time, even before the Russian collusion story cooked up by Hillary Clinton and associates in the FBI in an attempt to prevent Donald Trump winning the presidency.

When he did win, to their dismay, they had an “insurance policy” in place to undercut his attempt to save our country from President Barack Obama’s policies. For four years our country struggled to get back on our feet, and then we were attacked by COVID-19, out of China. We were told millions were going to die, and in our ignorance, we all believed the fear mongering.

Our country came to a standstill, small businesses were closed, the ill were prevented from receiving ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, long in use for other diseases, and proven effective against COVID. In our panic, we thought we could believe the CDC and that the pharmaceutical companies had our best interests at heart.

Actually, the experts who did know the truth, that it was mainly the elderly who were at risk, and children relatively safe, were censored by the mainstream media. Their jobs and research grants were threatened if they strayed from the required narrative.

At the same time, our schools were closed, and our children lost two years of a good education, during which time parents learned about the racism and weird ideas about gender being promulgated by our “teachers.”

And while the rest of us were confined in our homes, riots by Black Lives Matter and Antifa broke out across the country, especially in large cities. But it was OK. Of course, they weren’t spreading COVID-19, just expressing their frustration.

Small business owners lost everything, but major companies weren’t shut down, and they flourished. Did any of the rioters get punished? No.

We’ve seen pictures of the privileged wealthy partying while those who waited upon them were all masked. Masks were a visible sign of virtue, and being without became a criminal offense.

Vaccinations were another requirement and reason for being fired, but now we know much damage has been caused by them.

Law enforcement has been demonized, and criminals glorified and set free to continue their violence. Theft has become rampant, and there still today is no punishment. Used to be we knew we shouldn’t take what wasn’t ours. As more states legalize marijuana, are we losing our ability to think rationally?

To add to our misery, the environmentalists are trying to tell us we can control the weather by giving up our oil resources and going all electric with all of its own environmental destruction.

Was all of this gaslighting to distract us from the millions of migrants coming across our southern border? We cannot absorb them all, and many will live in labor or sexual servitude to the cartels, and as dependents upon our government largesse. Not to mention all the drugs and fentanyl which kill more than 100,000 every year.

We are a country that has always welcomed legal immigrants who become citizens, but that’s not what this is.

Censorship used to be against immoral themes or images in books and movies, but today it’s been turned upside down. Moral and Christian values are under attack and themes that promote darkness are underwritten even by major companies. We’ve given up hope for our own California, as thousands flee to other states that are relatively moral and free.

The most fearsome result of gaslighting has been that our citizens are hesitant to express their opinions. Our First Amendment, freedom of speech, is the most necessary element in a free nation. Name calling must be recognized as the last resort of those without an honest argument or solution.

A new political election is coming soon, and we are under assault on all sides by ads and accusations. It is easier than ever to falsify the news and distort the truth.

We face a future when our whole democracy is under attack, and even our common sense will have a hard time guiding us. But we pray for wisdom and discernment and to once again be a free nation.

Gretchen Kieding

The author lives in Solvang