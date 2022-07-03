America the beautiful

This Fourth of July, let’s appreciate what makes the United States great

Movies like “Independence Day” depict how unimportant politics can be. The entire world unites to fight for the survival of humanity. Because, under those adverse conditions, humankind kicks in, and though a movie, we realize, we are only one people.

After 9/11, for a very brief period, too brief, the United States joined together as a united nation. Like the movie, we had a common enemy who didn’t care about political affiliations, our religious beliefs, our skin color or even nationality. They just wanted to kill as many human beings as possible. I recall vividly the following days and the unity.

I told my wife that I wish this could last. Alas, politics destroyed the peacefulness as rapidly as the planes took down the towers.

Tomorrow, we celebrate the passage of the Declaration of Independence. The American colonies broke free from Great Britain, and on July 4, 1776, the Declaration had been revised and signed. It was a profound and scary experiment. A new world was discovered and took shape and colonists seeking independence formed a government. Their effort became the strongest, most revered country on the planet. The world wanted to come here and call it home, and they did, in droves.

Nearly two-and-half centuries later, the world still wants to come here. I’m not going to get into politics with this column. I’m going to focus on what makes America the wonderful United States that it is. The best place on the planet to live.

Freedom, family, faith, hope, opportunity and most importantly our patriotism. A land where if you wish it and work for it, anything is possible. You cannot be condemned for your religious beliefs. You are free to practice your sexuality without persecution. You have the right to protect yourself. To own property. To travel anywhere you wish without restrictions. You can say what’s on your mind. You can love whom you wish.

America, like any union or partnership; be it marriage, a musical band, dance troupe, business, will have struggles and bumps to overcome. America learned from those bumps. Some lessons took longer, and others we’re still working on, but for the most part, America gets it right.

We can debate our system of government and how it is still adjusting to a rapidly changing world, but the foundation is solid as granite. I’m always amazed how a group of men, all those years ago, put it together so perfectly. They did it without a computer, iPad, cell phones or Zoom meetings. They hammered out a document to withstand the test of time around a table with paper and pen and created one of the best drafted forms of government on planet earth’s history.

We as a nation will always have differences. The world will have differences and likely never settle down and end all the wars. For whatever reason, fighting is inherently in this planet’s veins, and there’s no reason for it.

Earth was blessed with a fantastic balance of nature and natural resources that shouldn’t be hoarded by one nation or another. However, trade is the financial engine of the world, and it will never change. If we could somehow moderate the egos and man’s greed for more money and power, we may be able to tame man’s hold on Mother Earth.

In the meantime, our focus needs to be on our own backyard. Bring back unity to our divided nation. Lay down the sabers of hate and anger. Remove the distrust among us. Resolve the debates of color and race; this applies to all sides and ethnicities.

Throughout history, good has always conquered evil. We will continue to encounter some rough patches, but in the end the white hats will ultimately prevail.

On this Fourth of July, more so than any other, we should reach out to our fellow man. Put aside what angers us, if only for 24 hours, and remind ourselves how we got here and why. We live under the red, white and blue. A flag that bonds us like nothing else. A piece of cotton that tells a thousand tales, unites millions of people, and stands as a beacon to the rest of the world as the finest nation to live in.

America the beautiful, chock-full with millions of amazing, good people.

We don’t have everything perfect, but we do better than most. You have to hit a few bad notes once in a while to get better. Call it practice. We practice every day to make America even better.

Take a few moments tomorrow and go up to a stranger and wish him, “Happy Independence Day.” Time to start the healing again and unite us, “…one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Stand proud and sing, “I’m proud to be an American, at least I know I’m free.”

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.