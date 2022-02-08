American figure skater withdraws from event after positive COVID test

American figure skater Vincent Zhou withdrew from performing in the men’s short event today, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. On Sunday, Zhou won the silver medal in the men’s single’s free skating portion of the team event at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Zhou announced his withdrawal with a video he posted on his instagram.

“I have no idea how to start off this video properly, so I’m just going to get started. I have tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately, I will have to withdraw from the individual event starting tomorrow,” said Zhou.

According to a previous release, Zhou was being monitored by United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) medical staff.

“This absolutely does not define me as an athlete, as a person. I am more than just another positive COVID test, I am more than just another face in the crowd. While it was always my dream to medal on an Olympic stage, which I did accomplish before this happened, the overarching dream was just to skate. If I didn’t love this, I wouldn’t still be doing it and I know I love this. That passion goes a long way. To the future Vincent watching this, your younger self would be so proud of the athlete and the person you’ve become now. Little 8-year-old you would be asking 21-year-old you for photos and autographs and everything. You know why? Because you lived out your dreams. You became the person you always aspired to be. When you were young sitting on the couch, watching those great skaters on TV, studying their jumps every night at the dinner table and waking up at 4 a.m. or earlier to go into the rink and skate and do double jumps, you had no idea what you were getting into, but you had a dream and you followed it. You made sacrifices for it and you dedicated your life to it. And today, you are that person, Vincent. You made it happen, too. So be proud of that. Take pride in yourself. Recognise yourself,” said Zhou.

On Monday, Italy started the day by edging out Canada, the reigning champions, in the curling semi-finals, 8-7. Italy entered the semi-final against Sweden with a 9-0 record.

“They led by six after five ends with Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val finally getting on the board with a single in the sixth. Italy then scored two in the seventh and the Swedes conceded with 8-1 down a hopeless situation,” according to olympics.com.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sweden and Great Britain will face off in the mixed doubles event for the bronze and in the evening Italy and Norway will compete for the gold.

