American Heart Association’s awards go to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association for its treatment of heart disease and stroke.



Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has received two awards from the American Heart Association.

They are Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor R and the Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Gold Plus Award.

The awards recognize the hospital for demonstrating commitment to quality patient care by following the most current research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in America, respectively, according to the American Heart Association. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

“Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is committed to the highest level of patient care and safety,” said Dr. Edmund Wroblewski, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Cottage Health. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs provide our teams with proven knowledge and guidelines to improve our treatment of heart attacks and strokes so patients can live healthier lives.”

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI (heart attack) patients.

Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines.

“We are pleased to recognize Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for its commitment to those who need cardiovascular care,” said Dr. John Warner, past president of the American Heart Association. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com