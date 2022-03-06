COURTESY PHOTO

Carpinteria resident Don Thorn praised Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, for doing what’s best for America.

Is Sen. Joe Manchin, from West Virginia an American hero? First he voted against outrageous spending bills that would have bankrupted America. Second, he stood up to President Joe Biden’s feckless, corrupt green new deal energy policies.

Recently, after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Sen. Manchin called on

President Biden to ramp up America’s energy supplies and become energy independent.

And then he asked the crucial question of the day. Why is America still buying energy from Russia and Iran?

So yes, Joe Manchin is an American hero. Unlike most Democrat politicians, he is doing what is best for America and Its citizens.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria