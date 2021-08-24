American Riviera Bank to match donations to replace little league equipment

COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters work to douse the flames consuming the Dos Pueblos Little League’s shed and equipment last week at Girsh Park. American Riviera Bank has announced a campaign to help the league replace what was lost in the suspected arson.

American Riviera Bank is stepping up to the plate in an effort to replace the Dos Pueblos Little League’s shed and equipment. It will match all donations to the league up to $7,500, which would allot for half of the estimated $30,000 in damages.

The shed containing pitching machines, equipment and other team supplies was burned in a suspected arson at Girsh Park last week.

“As soon as we heard about the loss of the DPLL shed, we knew we had to do something. American Riviera Bank has been a staple in the Goleta community for years, and many of our employees grew up playing ball at our beloved Girsh Park,” Joanne Funari, executive vice president and chief operating officer at American Riviera Bank, said in a news release.

“My son played ball there, and my husband coached the little league teams there. We love this community, and we are honored to help.”

Dos Pueblos Little League has played ball for nearly 50 years, originating in a field that is now the site of the Camino Real Shopping Center. It moved to Girsh Park in 1997, storing equipment in a shed.

“While this appears to be a random act of vandalism, DPLL is significantly impacted by the loss of structure and equipment,” said Jeff Palmer, president of the Dos Pueblos Little League. “Fall baseball practices and tournaments held at Girsh are also affected by this fire, but we are going to do our best to replace equipment as soon as possible.

“We can’t thank American Riviera Bank enough for the longstanding relationship and support of our program, and the generous offer to match donations.”

There is a fundraising account for the league at American Riviera Bank’s Goleta branch, located at 5880 Calle Real. Community members can also donate online or at the bank’s other locations.

— Annelise Hanshaw