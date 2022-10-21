American Songbook to feature Irving Berlin songs

The music of Irving Berlin will be celebrated during a new monthly open mic series, “Standards and Showtunes,” from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Gables of Ojai, 710 N. Montgomery St., Ojai.

Mr. Berlin is among the songwriters being honored each month by American Songbook Today, an Ojai nonprofit.

Singers are welcome to sign up in advance for the program, which will feature solos and singalongs.

Michael Estwanik, founder of American Songbook Today, will host each evening. Accompanist will be Dave Watkins, who has conducted more than 50 Broadway musicals in Ventura County.

To avoid having several performers each hoping to sing the same Irvin Berlin song, singers must email their song choice to Mr. Estwanik at michaelsongbook@gmail by Wednesday. They will be given an opportunity to rehearse with Mr. Watkins.

Singers will have a lot to choose from for the Oct. 30 program. Mr. Berlin wrote more than 800 songs!

Among the most famous are “There’s No Business Like Show Business” from the musical “Annie Get Your Gun” and “White Christmas” from the movie “Holiday Inn” (and the remake, “White Christmas”). Favorites also include “God Bless America” and “Blue Skies.”

Admission is a $10 cash donation at the door.

Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, email michaelsongbook@gmail.com.

Songwriters to be honored in months to come include Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, and the Gershwins.

