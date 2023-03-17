American Songbook Today to host Rodgers and Hart concert

MGM PHOTO

Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland star in “Babes in Arms,” a movie with songs by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

American Songbook Today and its founder, Michael Estwanik, will present the fourth concert in their monthly series “Standards & Showtunes.”

This event will be a tribute to Broadway songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

Ventura County singers will perform the duo’s hits at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Ojai Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

The event will be hosted by Michael Estwanik, and music direction is by Tilford Jackson.

A $15 donation is requested at the door for admission.

Rodgers and Hart worked together for more than 20 years, working together on 28 musicals. They varied from “Pal Joey” to “Babes in Arms” to “The Boys From Syracuse.”

Some songs they produced together were “My Romance,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered),” and so many more.

Reservations are suggested for this event. You can reserve them by emailing michaelsongbook@gmail.com.

Singers interested in performing are asked to contact Mr. Estwanik at michaelsongbook@gmail.com.

Future tribute concerts include “The Gershwins” on April 16 and “Women Songwriters” on May 14.

