KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Customers shopping for infant formula at a CVS Pharmacy store in Santa Barbara were limited to a maximum of three units per customer.

Once again President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party has shown their true colors. Put Americans last.

This time their targets are newborns and babies, the weakest among us.

How? There is a baby formula issue rocking America.

Families are having a hard time getting baby formula. Moms are searching severals states for baby formula, and many are frantically looking on social media. In the meantime, stores like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are limiting how much a person can buy.

The retail data firm Datasembly shows 40-50% of major formula brands were sold out in 26 states.

And most infuriating, it has been revealed that immigrants/illegals

are getting baby formula before American families.

President Biden and company are shipping pallets of baby formula to

migrant holding facilities before Americans.

As a grandmother of a 6-month-old baby boy, I am very upset over this. Why does Mr. Biden put Americans last, and does his hatred of America have no limits?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria