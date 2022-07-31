America’s new normal

I realize there can be repetition in my writings, but the situation warrants it. America has entered a new era and a new normal. When the accidental death of George Floyd occurred, that fuse had already been lit years ago. I’m not here to debate what happened, but rather how it was used to try and undermine our country.

On the surface, we witnessed the black community rise up and use Mr. Floyd’s death to bring attention to what they felt were years of injustice. I’m not here to debate that either because there’s truth in that as well. Rather, I’m writing here about the unprecedented level of chaos that followed Mr. Floyd’s death.

These are my own observations, and I’m not sure who, what or where the money came from. But there is no question that powerful people with evil motivations clearly tossed gas on the flames of unrest and used the opportunity to undermine America, whether it be George Soros — I still don’t understand how we allow a foreigner to actively try and destroy us — or some other dark sinister group or both.

Before Mr. Floyd, Black Lives Matter was nothing but a slogan. But clandestine funding and undisclosed organizers pushed the BLM agenda forward. Then the organization stirred the masses into a frenzy via brainwashing to do the actual dirty work. As we know, money corrupts, and BLM went down the road of complete depravity using white guilt cash. Over time, BLM seemed to have forgotten what their slogan stood for in the first place.

This dark force didn’t stop with exploiting BLM. They had other simpletons to help with their goal of bringing America down, Antifa. This was a separate battle theater from BLM but with the same objective: Chisel away at America’s foundation.

I don’t think the Democratic politicians who allowed and promoted the insurgency and destruction are a part of this shadowy society. (Those politicians were only thinking about their own power). But they too were played and used to propagate the underminers’ agenda. It worked very effectively.

When the chants for “Defund the police!” started resonating across the country, you had more mindless minions like AOC and Omar in Congress and other swamp creatures toss Molotov cocktails from the halls of Washington, D.C., to lend more credibility to the insanely stupid notion that reducing the police force was a good idea. And of course, the media has always played its own caustic role.

One of BLM’s motivations was to keep people of color out of jail (and it worked). But the real agenda by the Group of Darkness was to unleash a wave of chaos on the American streets, and that worked too.

Once anarchy took root, the effects were almost immediate.

Crime started rising. Prisons were emptied, and dealing and doing drugs in public got a green light. We’ve also seen woke district attorneys (funded by Mr. Soros), no-cash bail, prisoners released by the thousands. And suddenly criminals became the victims.

The staggering numbers demonstrate how quickly crime soared.

Now Democrats are scrambling to reverse the trend since they’re up for re-election this November. Funny how that works. When you’re feeling all cocky, not worried about facing voters for a couple years, you can impose all kinds of unpleasantries on your “people”: lockdowns, masking, firing from jobs over vaccines, permission slips for criminals to burn your city down.

But when their own necks are on the guillotine, flickers of common sense filter back into their politicians’ woke brains.

Democrats are now faced with reality as the tide has shifted back toward funding the police. Some Democrats are going so far as to lie, saying they were never for defunding in the first place. A politician lying? Unheard of!

We’ve become a lawless nation practically overnight. Almost nothing is enforced unless you have the misfortune of being a conservative under the watchful eye of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

If you burned down businesses in the name of equity, your participation was noble. But if you wanted to have your voice heard trespassing on the Capitol, you’re locked away in solitary confinement, losing all your civil rights.

The Organizers of Chaos created monsters of hate. Thugs have gone on rampages, and killing cops is like pledging for a fraternity. More than 60 murdered in 2021 , and over 100 shot this year already. That blood is directly on the hands of BLM members. They encouraged it and gave their blessing. The covert and evil American haters injected their poison directly into the American blood stream.

And then there’s President Joe Biden, a gift, and their best weapon yet. A puppet who will do anything he’s told.

I have no way of knowing if the American haters have their tentacles in the White House, but those who are pulling the president’s strings share parallel ambitions: Undermine the country — and fast.

This needs to be repeated: What better way to destabilize a country than open its borders and flood the landscape with millions of illegals and drugs?

Allowing the most powerful, evil and blood thirsty cartels in the world to set up shop at a school near you kills more kids in a week than all the horrific school shootings combined.

Dems want to ban guns. Why don’t they work on the most lethal killer of all? There are no penalties anymore. We literally made distributing the most dangerous drug on the planet, practically legal. Mexico couldn’t give one whit about American kids, and (with the help of China) they’re single handedly slaughtering hundreds of thousands of Americans. And no one is stopping them.

President Biden hasn’t even been permitted to see the border and personally witness the utter anarchy he’s created. Sadly, he may not even know.

The creatures of darkness likely never counted on Mexico’s help to perpetuate the death march across America but are most certainly applauding the new wave of lawlessness and the mass murders it created.

When you visualize this altered America; cop killers, rioters, murderers, drug dealers, drug ODs, homelessness, millions of new illegals wandering our streets, is this our new normal? Will this trend just continue until we collapse? These are only a few of the things we need to worry about. More to come.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.