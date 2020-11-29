America’s other time-honored traditions

One of the things I have learned in life is to not make judgments before all the facts are in.

For instance, Sydney Powell has a reputation for being a fierce and extremely competent attorney. I am having trouble believing she would risk her stellar reputation based upon spurious allegations of massive election fraud and tampering courtesy of Dominion voting systems.

Moreover, I will always have a tough time believing that Joe Biden got more votes than Barack Obama, the first black president of America, and Hillary Clinton, who would have been the first woman president.

After all, if the Democratic machine hadn’t cleared the field of former Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for old Joe, he never would have emerged from the pack or his basement to take the party’s nomination from Bernie Sanders. That is, there was no voter intensity or enthusiasm for this man to explain his record turnout.

As far as those people who claim that questioning election results is un-American, un-democratic and rises to the level of treason, well, where were these people during the three years the Dems did everything they could to undermine the election of Donald Trump, up to and including, their bogus Russian collusion charges and impeachment proceedings?

In the meantime, let’s not forget the video interview with former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who described Democrats stealing votes in Philadelphia and voter fraud in big Democrat-controlled cities as a “time-honored tradition.”

The question is: “Are Democrats stealing votes in Philadelphia?”

Mr. Blagojevich stated, “My answer is, ‘Is the Pope Catholic?’ It’s a time-honored tradition in big, Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago and my hometown, Philadelphia, to do precisely what they’re doing.” That is, “they control polling places, they stop votes when their candidate’s behind, and then in wee hours of the morning, in the dark of night, the stealing starts.”

Locally, it was also hard to swallow that we saw record turnout countywide, when UCSB students, who traditionally comprise a huge voting bloc, are not on campus, including the thousands of students who normally live on campus. Unfortunate as it is, Democrats in California don’t technically have to cheat, because our state laws condone what would be considered illegal elsewhere, including the phenomenon of ballot harvesting and so much more.

For instance, the left is encouraging as many people as possible to move to Georgia to register and cast a vote in their upcoming Senate races. Well, it is illegal to register and vote in Georgia if you are nothing more than a temporary resident.

The same doesn’t hold true, for instance, in Isla Vista. Despite the fact that UCSB closed its dorms months ago, and there is no firm date when they will reopen, students who haven’t lived in those dorm rooms since March voted from their permanent homes in such places as Oakland, Hawaii and even Italy in the November election! That is, as long as they claim to be a local college student, they are allowed to vote locally indefinitely, no matter where they are actually living at the time!

Finally, what is the one thing I personally learned beyond any doubt, even more so as a candidate than as a government watchdog?

There is a political class composed of members of both parties in this region that mirrors the national version of the deep state. They comprise a club of political insiders who go along to get along, while on their watch, our country, state and county go to hell in a handbasket. They do only that which is expedient because it would cost them too much to do what is right.

Their common nemesis? Anyone who challenges the status quo while shining the light on the fact that activity is not accomplishment.