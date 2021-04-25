America’s transformation from liberty to tyranny

Democrats have used the word “transformation” to describe their attempts to fundamentally change America forever and for the worse. Now that Donald Trump is gone and Congress is in their hands, it is plain to see their intentions, which are nothing less than a raw, naked power grab, replete with crippling debt and devastating tax hikes.

Their agenda includes: flooding the border while giving the vote to illegal aliens; increasing their control of the Senate by adding new states such as Washington D.C.; lowering the voting age to 16; overriding safeguards that make voting easy while making cheating hard like in Georgia; overriding the independence of the Supreme Court by packing it with an additional four justices; eviscerating both federal and local law enforcement agencies by way of the Breathe Act 2020, which would also eliminate jails and prisons by way of the decarceration movement; eliminating right-to-work laws and the legal status of upwards of 50 million contractors to benefit union cronies; and, finally, undermining both the First and Second Amendment — the former by way of their consideration that churches, unlike strip clubs, are deemed nonessential “businesses”; the second by seriously undermining the rights of the people and cops to have the means of self-defense.

Does anyone remember the words in the pledge: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands”? That is, who understands the difference between a republic and a democracy? In a republic, the law rules, which serves to protect each and every individual and individual states; whereas, in a pure democracy the majority of the population and the most populous states rule and individual rights don’t matter.

Our founding fathers knew from their study of history that they would have to create multiple layers of checks and balances to save us from an all-powerful federal government that would seize power at the expense of the states and the individual citizen. Specifically, they gave the states the authority to conduct their own elections.

Moreover, whereas the House of Representatives reflects the popular vote in our nation, the Senate was designed to reflect the state-by-state vote in Congress. In fact, in the early days, U.S. senators were directly elected by state legislators, not the popular vote.

In a similar fashion, the smaller states were protected from being overrun by the larger states in presidential elections by way of the Electoral College. The truth is, if we do away with the Electoral College, we should also eliminate the U.S. Senate because they both exist for the same reason and purpose — to balance and equalize the power between the nation’s most populous states and the rest of the country.

Finally, we have a Supreme Court intended and designed to be above partisan politics by virtue of a randomly timed replacement of justices by way of death or retirement. The role of the justices is to act as politically impartial judges, akin to that of an umpire in baseball that calls balls and strikes, as it affects constitutional matters.

Instead, the Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court to effectively add “ringers” to politically control and thereby eviscerate the independent powers of the court.

It is not like we haven’t been warned. “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny,” wrote Alexander Hamilton.

In conclusion, if the Democrats succeed, there will no longer be a separation and balance of powers, a check on the power of the federal government by the states, nor individual liberties guaranteed by the Constitution. Read that, liberty lost.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.