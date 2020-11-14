AMG lands large Hancock project

SANTA MARIA — Having recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary, AMG is once again celebrating an incredible milestone — the award of its largest project in the company’s history.

On Aug. 12, AMG expanded its portfolio to add its largest project to date — a $45 million dollar award to build the Fine Arts Complex at the Allan Hancock College located in Santa Maria.

The timing couldn’t be better for the company, as AMG wraps up construction on the brand new/ground-up William “Bill” Libbon Elementary School — also located in Santa Maria. The elementary school opened Aug. 10 for faculty members and is a $42 million project providing the community with a campus that will house up to 750 kindergarten through sixth grade students.

AMG is proud that its team was able to maintain the original contract completion date for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

At the start of the project Matthew Beecher, Deputy Superintendent of Business Services indicated “there is no plan B. We must finish this project on time,” the company said in a statement.

AMG began mobilization for the Allan Hancock College, Fine Arts Complex in September with a 730-calendar day contract duration.

This state-of-the-art facility is a new 88,796 square-foot, two-story, steel framed building housing multiple halls to include a 440-seat concert hall, music labs, dance/painting/video production studios, rehearsal rooms, ceramic shops, faculty and administration offices, as well as a terrace and prominent courtyard.

The project will essentially consolidate most of the fine arts and performing arts buildings into one complex.

