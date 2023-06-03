Amid debt ceiling vote, California Senator pushing for increased water funding

NEWS-PRESS FILE

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – As the United States Senate will soon vote to suspend the debt ceiling, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-California, is pushing for the federal government to spend more on water.

Sen. Padilla serves as Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife.

He hosted a hearing this week entitled “Water Affordability and Small Water Systems Assistance” which looked at, “rising water rates, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather events are increasing water affordability challenges for communities across the country,” according to a press release from his office.

During the meeting, advocates pushed for a permanent national water assistance program; they argued that such a program would particularly benefit rural areas.

“Access to water is the foundation for strong and healthy communities, economies, and families,” Sen. Padilla said in a press release. “This topic is near and dear to me and to 40 million Californians — as well as to all Americans who have ever had to worry about whether they could afford their next water bill or if their water will be shut off because they cannot pay. For decades, we’ve underinvested in water infrastructure, pushing the cost of maintaining and repairing water infrastructure on hard-working ratepayers. It’s time for a paradigm shift in how we finance and fund needed water infrastructure for communities, and it’s long past time that we have a permanent water assistance program to help communities pay their water bills, just like we do for energy assistance.”

Sen. Padilla said that all communities need an adequate water supply and argued that rising water costs negatively affect low-income, rural, Tribal, and farmworker communities. He cited the existence of federal energy assistance programs as a reason to create such a program for water.

“Water systems, especially those in small rural or disadvantaged communities, also frequently lack adequate staffing and financial capacity to make necessary upgrades,” the release from his office said. “As a result, the cost of maintaining and repairing water infrastructure has fallen on states, localities, and of course, ratepayers.”

“This all points to an alarming water affordability crisis and an environmental justice crisis as well, with underserved communities who already struggle to afford utilities in rural, low-income, and tribal communities being hit hardest by rising water rates,” the release added.

The federal government is currently in about $32 trillion in debt, according to the U.S. Debt Clock.