AMR names new regional director

COURTESY PHOTO

Mike Sanders is the new regional director for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for American Medical Response.

American Medical Response has promoted Mike Sanders, its former director of operations, to regional director for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

As regional director, he will oversee more than 400 EMTs, paramedics and support staff at AMR, Gold Coast Ambulance, Lifeline Medical Transport and CALSTAR Air Medical Services.

“I am honored to be selected as the regional director of our local paramedics, EMTs and CALSTAR team,” said Mr. Sanders. “Having started as a field paramedic and worked my way up into this leadership role, I am excited for the opportunity to use my experience to further enhance our very successful EMS system in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.”

Mr. Sanders has 20 consecutive years of management experience to his new role. In his prior position as director of operations for Ventura County, Mr. Sanders led two local AMR business units.

“Mike was selected to lead our operations in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties because of his experience and proven track record of operational and clinical excellence,” said Mike Rice, AMR’s vice president of operations.

— Katherine Zehnder