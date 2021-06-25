Amtrak Pacific Surfliner expands service

Starting Monday, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will expand its service to serve more stations between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, which has stops in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, has been operating on a reduced schedule since the pandemic hit in March 2020. The new schedule revisions are the first step toward the full-service restoration.

To fill gaps in travelers’ schedules, the Pacific Surfliner will add three roundtrips to the schedule, which will serve travelers between Los Angeles and San Diego. These will fill gaps in the current schedule to provide more options for travelers.

The following changes will go into effect Monday:

Southbound Train 562 will depart Los Angeles at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 8:58 a.m.

Southbound Train 572 will depart Los Angeles at 10:54 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:52 p.m. On weekends and holidays, this train will operate as Train 1572, departing Los Angeles at 11:20 a.m. and arriving in San Diego at 2:13 p.m.

Southbound Train 590 will depart Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 10:25 p.m.

Northbound Train 569 will depart San Diego at 9:43 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 12:38 p.m.

Northbound Train 583 will depart San Diego at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 5:54 p.m.

Northbound Train 595 will depart San Diego at 8:57 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:50 p.m.

In addition to these schedule changes, a bus connection will also be retimed to space out departure options from stations located between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. For more information on schedule changes, visit pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

email:mhirneisen@newspress.com