Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to implement adjustments for holiday travel

COURTESY PHOTO

Reservations will be required for passengers on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner during the Christmas holiday.

In an effort to safely manage travel on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner around the Christmas holiday, reservations will be required on trains that travel between Santa Barbara, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Customers are encouraged to travel only for essential purposes in observation of the statewide stay-at-home order. Those who take the route are also advised to familiarize themselves with local health and safety regulations that may vary by region, according to a news release.

A reservation will be required to travel on the Surfliner beginning Dec. 23 to 28 to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves while on board. The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period and monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted over this time period, officials said.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains. Visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety for additional information.

— Mitchell White