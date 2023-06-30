Amtrak resumes service after derailment

Injuries largely minor in Moorpark collision; Amtrak traveling through Santa Barbara again

An Amtrak train derails after a collision Wednesday with a truck in Moorpark. RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Amtrak service through the Santa Barbara station, above, was interrupted Wednesday after the Moorpark derailment but resumed Thursday.

Amtrak service to Santa Barbara resumed Thursday — the day after a train was derailed in Moorpark when it hit an irrigation truck.

Sixteen people were injured in the late Wednesday morning crash, but there were no fatalities.

The Amtrak Coast Starlight train, headed from Los Angeles to Seattle through Santa Barbara, was derailed after it crashed into a Ventura County Public Works Agency water truck.

The Ventura County Fire Department counted 186 passengers on board and reported passengers and employees sustained largely minor injuries. The only critically injured person was the water truck driver.

On the lack of serious injuries and casualties, Ventura County Fire Department Director of Communications Scott Thomsen told the News-Press Thursday, “In that perspective, yes, it was a huge success because we only had minor injuries of patients that were passengers and employees and the one critical patient. As of right now, no fatalities. That is a huge success.”

The Starlight line was closed Wednesday, but reopened Thursday. Amtrak train 14 and 11 will begin and end in Emeryville, said Amtrak’s Public Relation Specialist Kelly Just.

“I’m very proud of our agency for the collaborative effort that everyone put in to treat and ensure all the patients got off the train quickly,” said Mr. Thomsen.

Crews worked throughout the night and into Thursday morning to clear the derailed Amtrak train.

