Home Local An atypical film festival
Local

An atypical film festival

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Motorists arrive for the opening night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Santa Barbara City College. Movies are being shown day and night there on two drive-in screens. The festival runs through April 10. For more information, go to sbiff.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More