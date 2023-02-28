AN EXCLUSIVE NEWS-PRESS INTERVIEW: Denise Hippach makes history as county’s first black judge

COURTESY PHOTOS

Then-Presiding Judge Gustavo Lavayen swears in Judge Denise Hippach. “I think the legal system and the public is very fortunate to have her on the bench,” Judge Lavayen told the News-Press.

As a high school student growing up in Lancaster, Denise Hippach couldn’t count on going to law school, let alone practicing law, let alone becoming a judge, let alone making history. She was too busy trying to figure out how to pay for college.

Yet here she is, a graduate of the USC School of Law, a practicing attorney whose most recent job was senior deputy county counsel at the Santa Barbara County Counsel’s Office, and as of Oct. 31 the first black individual ever to don the robes of a Santa Barbara County judge.

“The significance of my appointment, and this moment is not lost on me,” she said at her swearing-in ceremony. “This has been such a long road, and it’s an incredible moment.”

She elaborated on the importance during an interview last week with the News-Press.

“My judicial appointment is so significant because I am the first African-American judge in Santa Barbara County history,” she said. “There has never been an African-American judge or commissioner in this county, and that finally changed in the 21st century.

“I am proud to say that I am the first in my family to graduate college and obtain a professional degree,” said Judge Denise Hippach.

“I did not achieve this goal on my own and had many people who supported and encouraged me along the way,” she said. “I also had other women judges of color who paved the way for me. So I know how important it is to have someone mentor you and see things in you that you yourself may not even see at that moment. I understand what it’s like to face barriers and overcome obstacles and stereotypes. I’d like to pay it forward and be that kind of support and encouragement for other young women of color.”

The power of the moment was not lost on then-Presiding Judge Gustavo Lavayen when he administered to her the oath of office.

“Denise will be making long overdue history today,” he said at the time. “It has been a long time coming.”

He expanded on his comments in an interview with the News-Press.

“I don’t think it’s a question of whether she should be considered a role model,” he said. “Judge Hippach is and has been a role model for all. I know many attorneys looked to her when she was an attorney for guidance and education.

“And Judge Hippach is a thoroughly good person. I sincerely mean all the nice things I’ve said about her, so I have no doubt about her being a great role model for all, including young girls and people of color.”

During her News-Press interview, Judge Hippach embraced the idea of serving as a role model for young people of color.

“My appointment is not just an incredible moment for me, but also for society as a whole because it really shows the strides that have been made to make the bench reflect the community it serves,” she said. “When a person walks into a courtroom and sees someone who looks like they do, it changes the way he/she/they may feel about the process and fairness of the hearing. I hope my appointment represents to other people of color that the glass ceiling they are staring at is just that — glass! And it can be shattered.”

The transition from practicing attorney to sitting judge, which overall has gone smoothly, has brought some challenges as well.

For one thing, Judge Hippach came from spending years advocating for individual clients in dependency cases, which involve matters related to child abuse and neglect.

“You are dealing with families in crisis who, at the onset of every case, are

facing the very real possibility of being separated either temporarily or permanently,” she said. “And it is not just parents and children facing separation; siblings can also be separated from each other due to the inability to find a foster home with enough space to accommodate all of them.

“As you can imagine, this is a very emotionally charged area of law, and the cases can be very difficult for judges and attorneys to handle because decisions must be made that directly impact the family unit.”

Contrast this to her current assignment of handling criminal arraignments in Santa Maria.

Which is the second big change she’s had to make, transitioning from one-sided advocate to fair-minded judge, a process she said has required a huge mind shift.

But she loves it.

“It’s going great,” Judge Hippach said. “It’s been several years since I handled criminal cases, so I’ve had to get up to speed on the law and all of the changes that have occurred since I last practiced in this area pretty quickly. At times it’s like drinking from a firehose, but I am learning so much, and I am really enjoying it.

“It’s everything I thought it would be in terms of how much I love what I am doing. But there was really no way to imagine the complete shift in perspective. Until I was appointed to the bench, I was a practicing attorney for almost 20 years. I practiced in all types of courts and my job was to advocate to the judge — make my arguments and case to achieve the best outcome for my client. Now, as the judge, I am the one making decisions and not advocating for a particular outcome. It’s a complete mind shift.”

Judge Hippach said she enjoys interacting with members of the public and community on a whole new level, as opposed to dealing only with opposing counsel, unable to talk to individuals about the case and the issues.

“Now, that has all changed,” she said. “My courtroom is the first stop for people who become involved in the criminal justice system. Appearing in court in front of a judge can be an intimidating and confusing process. If I can help make things easier and less confusing, I am happy to do so. I love listening to others and finding individualized solutions to address the problem.

“Being on the bench gives me the opportunity to help in ways I could never do before.”

Judge Hippach said becoming a judge was a goal she set for herself several years ago, and that her previous jobs prepared her for her judicial position.

She noted that as an attorney, she practiced law in a variety of areas including criminal (both adult and juvenile), dependency, civil and family law.

“I loved learning every aspect of the legal area I was involved in at the time, and each position taught me valuable skills. Working at the District Attorney’s Office and County Counsel, I learned how to remain calm, frame my arguments, present my case succinctly, and think clearly and quickly on my feet.

“In working at the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, I learned how to handle

a variety of issues at any given time, and to not only be flexible and knowledgeable in several subject areas, but also to transition from each subject seamlessly. These skills have helped to ease my transition from attorney to judge.

“I have spent my entire legal career in public service, and becoming a judge is just a continuation of that service on a larger level.”

Judge Lavayen said she’s done an outstanding job so far.

“While four months is not a long time, there is no doubt that she is an excellent judge,” he said. “Her transition to the bench has been seamless, and she exhibits all the necessary skills and traits required of a judge, including the discretion to adjust to the individual circumstances of each person appearing before her and achieve a just outcome. I think the legal system and the public is very fortunate to have her on the bench.”

It helps that she has the brains and heart to do the job, he said at the swearing-in ceremony.

“What stands out about Denise not only is her intellect but her compassion; her compassion and understanding,” he said.

Judge Hippach said she was flattered by his comments, “but also extremely humbled.

“What Judge Lavayen’s statement really reflects is the professional achievement I am most proud of: my reputation. Over my 20-year career in the legal field, I have always approached each of my cases with an open mind, and understood the issue was not always black and white. My life experience has taught me that you cannot prejudge any individual and that every situation or circumstance should be evaluated objectively and independently.”

It’s a career that at an early age seemed out of reach, had it not been for some help along the way.

She grew up in a blue-collar family in Lancaster. Both of her parents worked outside the home to support her and her three older siblings. Her father was a contractor and her mother was a secretary at the local community hospital.

“When I was a junior in high school, my parents told me they could not afford to send me to college,” she said.

That could have been it, robbing her of her moment to make history.

“Fortunately, I had teachers and guidance counselors who spoke to me about the federal financial aid application and potential scholarships and grants I could apply for,” she said. “Had it not been for their keen interest in my future, I may have given up and resigned myself to not continuing my education beyond high school.

“I am proud to say that I am the first in my family to graduate college and obtain a professional degree.”

And so, as a new, proud judge, Denise Hippach welcomes the opportunity to be of service to others, and to set the stage for younger people of color to follow in her footsteps.

“Being the first at anything is a double-edged sword: It is wonderful because of the achievement, but also overwhelming because you are the first, and there are expectations that come with being the first, like the pressure to succeed.

“And this pressure does not just come from my own personal expectations, but also from knowing people are watching and see this as a door opening for others. I know I am the first African-American judge in Santa Barbara County, but I certainly don’t want to be the last. I want other people of color to follow me and defy all expectations and stereotypes.”

She said she was honored to have been appointed judge and that she takes her responsibility very seriously.

“I am a mom, a wife and a real person, and I will always strive to do my

very best with compassion, commitment and understanding,” she said.

“I look forward to serving the citizens in the county in my new role.”

