Ensemble Theatre Company to stage live performances

Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “An Iliad.”

Five live performances of the critically acclaimed 90-minute play, “An Iliad,” will be presented by the Ensemble Theatre Company at 5 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. April 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 2 p.m. April 18.

The production will take place on the stage at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. With minimal stage design and creative videography, each of the performances will be distinctive.

“An Iliad” stars John Tufts, who presented the one-man show, “I Am My Own Wife,” for ETC. His most recent performance with ETC was “The Invisible Hand.”

The production will also feature original live music performed by Jonathan Flaksman, a Santa Barbara Symphony cellist.

The director is Jonathan Fox, and it is translated by Robert Fagles and adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare.

Crafted around the stories of Achilles and Hector, in language that is by turns poetic and conversational, “An Iliad” refreshes Homer’s classic poem.

The performances can be watched on computers, smart TVs, iPads and iPhones. Tickets are $30 per device. Patrons must purchase tickets to a specific performance and will not have the option to view on demand.

ETC’s 2020-21 Season has been sponsored by Dana White. This production of “An Iliad” is sponsored by the Pulitzers.

To purchase tickets, call the ETC box office from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org.

