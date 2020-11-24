An important chapter

The Book Loft celebrates its 50th anniversary

COURTESY PHOTOS

During its 50 years, the Book Loft has grown to include a variety of titles and even some board games.

The Book Loft in Solvang celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend with an open house — its annual tradition.

But it has made a few adjustments over the years (especially lately) while holding tightly to the charming pieces that have sustained it through its 50 years.

The Book Loft was opened in 1970 by Gary and Kathy Mullins in a second-floor spot around the corner from its current storefront. The upstairs unit inspired the business name.

Solvang councilman Robert Clarke opens the Book Loft’s 50th anniversary weekend.

Kids may recognize the character from Disney’s “Frozen,” but she’s originally from Hans Christian Andersen’s book “The Snow Queen.” (The character of Elsa was inspired by the Snow Queen.) The Book Loft has an upstairs museum dedicated to Mr. Andersen and his fairy tales.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The sea witch from Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” graces The Book Loft’s window as its entry in October 2019 during the Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest. The witch is reading a book on voice stealing and tricking mermaids. “One of our co-workers, Dawn Lefever, had an idea, and she went with it. It came out brilliantly,” bookseller Heidi Honeyman told the News-Press in 2019 outside the window. “Dawn designed it and built the body, and Ali Heath (another co-worker) did the face. I provided the props.”

Now located at 1680 Mission Drive, it’s a Solvang staple. There’s a large selection downstairs, including rare books, and a museum upstairs dedicated to Danish fairytale author Hans Christian Andersen.

“The expectation for what a bookstore’s position in the community has changed a lot in the past 50 years,” manager Echo Molina told the News-Press. “We’re still at our top with customer service, people’s relationship to the books — the things that make a brick-and-mortar store so important.”

The shop has to move at a quicker pace to keep up with modern demands and have a larger selection on hand. Board games are a popular new addition.

Each year, the store’s anniversary marks the start of the holiday season. Staff members hold an open house with discounts on popular books.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Solvang Bakery made a gingerbread house that looks like The Book Loft, complete with book confectionaries.

Last weekend’s 50th anniversary open house was spread across three days, so customers didn’t have to crowd to be part of the celebration.

The weekend kicked off with a presentation by Solvang City Councilman Robert Clarke. He presented a commemorative banner, giving thanks to The Book Loft’s service to the community.

Local businesses were involved in the celebration. Solvang Bakery made a gingerbread house in the shape of the store, complete with miniature books.

At sunset Friday and Saturday, local musicians performed on the patio. Keeping with the shop’s family-friendly atmosphere, students from Solvang’s Song In My Heart Studio played Saturday.

Because Hans Christian Anderson wrote “The Little Mermaid,” Ms. Molina hired Katie Samuel of Parties and Paint by Kate to visit the second day as Ariel.

Wearing a sequin tail and a fake shell bikini top, she greeted guests and handed kids balloons.

JENNIFER COLE PHOTO

Various editions of Hans Christian Andersen books, as seen in this 2014 photo, grace a museum dedicated to the Danish author at The Book Loft.

Sunday, she returned as the Snow Queen. Kids may not know the character from Mr. Andersen’s book of the same name, but they recognize Disney’s animated adaptation: “Frozen.” The Snow Queen was the inspiration for the character of Elsa (voice of Broadway actress Idina Menzel).

While the bookstore’s Hans Christian Andersen Museum is closed under purple tier guidelines, staff members were able to bring many of his books downstairs. Some were on sale last weekend.

Usually, the open house is buzzing with people shopping for Christmas presents. Ms. Molina has noticed people buying gifts early this year.

“We’ve been trying to keep people’s favorite books in stock,” she said. “We have people coming in year after year.”

She sometimes assists customers picking out gifts for grandkids and other loved ones.

Even though COVID-19 complicated the business, customers stayed loyal. They bought gift cards, ordered books by phone and purchased presents.

“People have been great. They’ve been very thoughtful and understanding that a store like ours needs a customer base to stay,” she said. “They’re doing what they can to make sure we’re around.”

COURTESY PHOTO

“We’re still at our top with customer service, people’s relationship to the books — the things that make a brick-and-mortar store so important,” Book Loft manager Echo Molina said.

While many tourists come through, Solvang locals are the regular customers. Some customers vacation in Solvang a few times a year and make sure to buy books when they are in town.

Ms. Molina is glad she can serve the community in an unsettling season. She thinks books are important among the stress.

“They allow for an escape when you can’t escape physically,” she said. “They allow you to escape to a different place or time during a time when we’re over stimulated by everything and we’re not able to socialize like we used to.”

“They provide a way for our brains to relax but still have fun,” she said.

Even with changing times, she’s confident in The Book Loft’s role.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com