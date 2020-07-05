An unforgettable fig tree

Marvel stands proudly by Santa Barbara intersection

PHOTOS BY RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Trees are great at aging gracefully and growing powerfully.

Look at this one, thriving after 145 years in Santa Barbara. It has become one of the largest Moreton Bay fig trees in North America.

Its history goes back to 1875 when Adeline Crabb planted the future towering tree at 201 State St. A year later, the tree, which is an Australian species, was moved to its current location at Montecito and Chapala streets.

In 1997, the tree’s circumference was measured as 420½ feet. That’s at 4½ feet above the ground.

The average crown spread was 176 feet. The total height was 80 feet.

The tree’s scientific name is Ficus macrophylla, but you can describe this Santa Barbara version better with one word: Wow.

email: dmason@newspress.com