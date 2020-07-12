Anarchists, thugs get green light

Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that if America “doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” I would say they’re off to a good start.

Liberal mayors in our major cities, cowards all, are giving the anarchists and thugs the green light to do what they want – riot, burn, loot and destroy anything they don’t like.

All of America, both black and white, was shocked and repulsed by the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day weekend, but at that same weekend 10 blacks were killed and 39 wounded in Chicago’s drug wars. On Father’s Day weekend 12 were killed and 80 wounded. No mention was made at that tragic loss of life by Black Lives Matter. It doesn’t fit their narrative.

Contrary to that narrative, the police have much more to fear from black males than black males have to fear from the police. In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was to be killed by a police officer. There are over 7,000 black homicide victims every year in America, and data shows that 93% of blacks are killed by other blacks.

Think of the additional loss of black lives if we allow our city police forces to be decimated. By defunding the police, we will be guaranteeing the deaths of many more inner-city blacks and unleashing anarchy on all our citizens.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara