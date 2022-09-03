And on that note …

Santa Barbara Symphony presents sneak peek at 2022-23 season

Elizabeth Hedman and Andrew Kwon of a Santa Barbara Symphony string quartet perform Thursday during a season preview at the Lobero Theatre.

The Santa Barbara Symphony brought a string quartet and others onto the Lobero Theatre stage Thursday afternoon to give the community a sneak peek at the 2022-23 season.

Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, discussed the season and the inspiration behind the music before a large audience.

This season at The Granada marks the symphony’s 70th anniversary.

Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s artistic and music director, addresses the Lobero audience about the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16 with a concert featuring the State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Quire of Voyces and the Music Academy of the West’s Sing! Children’s Chorus.

The program will feature “Pavane” by Gabrielle Faure’, featuring a ballet choreographed by William Soleau of the State Street Ballet. The concert will also include Camille Saint Saens’ “Bacchanale” from “Samson and Deliah” and Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” complete with the choirs and State Street Ballet.

And the Chumash spoken word art form will be included in a new world premiere composition, “Wisdom of the Sky, Water, Earth,” by resident Cody Westheimer. It’s set for Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

The audience enjoys the symphony’s season preview at the Lobero.

Nir Karberetti explains what audiences can expect during the upcoming season.

In addition to Maestro Kabaretti, Thursday’s preview program included Mr. Westheimer; Jonathan Fox, artistic director of the Ensemble Theatre Company; Leila Drake, retired ballet dancer and former State Street Ballet administrator; and a string quartet performance.

Thursday’s program covered details such as the Ensemble Theatre Company’s collaboration with the symphony, set for April 15 and 16. An ETC actor will be on stage as part of Ella Milch-Sheriff’s “The Eternal Stranger,” based on a dream by Beethoven.

Other highlights of the season vary from a tribute to Frank Sinatra (June 15) to a performance of Elmer Bernstein’s Toccata for Toy Trains (Jan. 21 and 22).

More about the symphony’s upcoming season will appear later in the News-Press.

