And the Oscar goes to …

Here are the nominees for today’s Academy Awards

Historical narratives are competing with modern stories with plot surprises at today’s Oscars show.

That’s clear in particular among the best picture nominees, which pit historical films “Mank,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” against a film with unexpected twists, “Promising Young Woman,” and “Sound of Metal,” the story of a drummer who readjusts to the world after losing his hearing. There’s also the blend of fiction and real people, along with a documentary-like approach to cinematography, in “Nomadland.” And “Minari” tells about a Korean American family who moves to Arkansas in search of the American dream.

One thing’s for certain. Some filmmakers will realize their dream of an Oscar when the 93rd Academy Awards airs at 5 p.m. on ABC (KEYT-TV, Channel 3), following the pre-show coverage.

The awards show, which will be broadcast in more than 200 countries, will also live stream at abc.com and on the ABC app.

This year’s Oscars will be hosted by a large cast of stars: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon.

Performing the five nominated, original songs will be Diane Warren, Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton and Molly Sanden.

Below are the nominees. One of the best ways to enjoy the show is to mark your ballot beforehand and see how you do as the evening progresses. May the stars be with you!

email: dmason@newspress.com

BEST PICTURE

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

DIRECTING

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami …”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

FILM EDITING

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night In Miami …”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”:

“Tenet”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

SOUND

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Boris Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami …”

“The White Tiger”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”