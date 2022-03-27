And the winners are …

World waits to see who will take home an Oscar

TWENTIETH CENTURY

“West Side Story” is among the nominees for the best picture Oscar.

Get out the popcorn and turn on the TV.

The Oscars are here.

The awards show will be televised live at 5 p.m. today ABC (KEYT, Channel 3). The hosts are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

And the nominees are:

COURTESY PHOTO

The best picture nominees include “Dune.”

BEST PICTURE

— “Belfast”: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers.

— “CODA”: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers.

— “Don’t Look Up”: Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers.

— “Drive My Car”: Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer.

— “Dune”: Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers.

— “King Richard”: Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers.

— “Licorice Pizza”: Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers.

—”Nightmare Alley”: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers.

— “West Side Story”: Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers.

DIRECTOR

— “Belfast”: Kenneth Branagh.

— “Drive My Car”: Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

— “Licorice Pizza”: Paul Thomas Anderson.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Jane Campion.

— “West Side Story”: Steven Spielberg.

ACTOR IN LEADING ROLE

— Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos.”

— Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

— Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

— Will Smith in “King Richard.”

— Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

— Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast.”

— Troy Kotsur in “CODA.”

— Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog.”

— J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos.”

— Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog.”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

— Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

— Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter.”

— Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers.”

— Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos.”

— Kristen Stewart in “Spencer.”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

— Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter.”

— Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story.”

— Judi Dench in “Belfast.”

— Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

— Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard.”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

— “Encanto.”

— “Flee.”

— “Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren.

— “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht.

— “Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

— “Dune”: Greig Fraser.

— “Nightmare Alley”: Dan Laustsen.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Ari Wegner.

— “The Tragedy of Macbeth”: Bruno Delbonnel

— “West Side Story”: Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN

— “Cruella”: Jenny Beavan.

— “Cyrano”: Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran.

— “Dune”: Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan.

— “Nightmare Alley”: Luis Sequeira.

— “West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

— “Coming 2 America”: Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer.

— “Cruella”: Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon.

— “Dune”: Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr.

— “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh.

—”House of Gucci”: Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras.

ORIGINAL SCORE

— “Don’t Look Up”: Nicholas Britell.

— “Dune”: Hans Zimmer.

— “Encanto”: Germaine Franco.

— “Parallel Mothers”: Alberto Iglesias.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Jonny Greenwood.

ORIGINAL SONG

— “Be Alive” from “King Richard”: Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

— “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”: Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”: Music and lyrics by Van Morrison.

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”: Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

— “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”: Music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

PRODUCTION DESIGN

— “Dune”: Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.

— “Nightmare Alley”: Production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards.

— “The Tragedy of Macbeth”: Production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

— “West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

VISUAL EFFECTS

— “Dune”: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

— “Free Guy”: Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick.

— “No Time to Die”: Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

— “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver.

— “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

— “CODA”: screenplay by Siân Heder.

— “Drive My Car”: screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe.

— “Dune”: Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.

— “The Lost Daughter”: Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

— “The Power of the Dog”: Written by Jane Campion.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

— “Belfast”: written by Kenneth Branagh.

— “Don’t Look Up”: screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

— “King Richard”: written by Zach Baylin.

— “Licorice Pizza”: written by Paul Thomas Anderson.

— “The Worst Person in the World”: written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier.

email: dmason@newspress.com