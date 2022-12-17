ANDERSON, Charles Edwin

Charles Edwin Anderson passed away on December 9, 2022 at Cottage Hospital. Charlie was born to Thaine E. & Eva M. Anderson of Buellton California on December 4, 1941. He was one of 3 children (Ron Anderson and Pamela Morey, both of Buellton). Charlie was a graduate of the Santa Ynez Valley High School and attended Santa Barbara City College. As a youth he was very involved in the FFA, raising both sheep and steer. Charlie loved all creatures. In 1963 Charlie married Donna Faoro (deceased) of Santa Barbara. Together they had four children, Paul E Anderson (Tina), Gaylynn J Cox, Mark T. Anderson (deceased) and MyAnna R. Anderson and raising all the children in the SYV. He had 2 grandchildren, Parker Thaine Cox of Buellton and Isabella Grace Anderson of Capitola.

Charlie had many passions; music being one. He played both the trumpet and guitar and he had a wonderful singing voice. He sang as a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale. He also enjoyed dancing and hosted many square dancing parties at his home. Of all things, he loved Jesus and was very involved with the church. In retirement he volunteered at the Man Cave Thrift store where he met his 2nd wife, Shirley J. Andberg; they married in 2014. Charlie and Shirley enjoyed traveling and helping those in need. They attended the Valley Fountain Church in Buellton, under Pastor Ron Crockett. Charlie was a kindhearted man, touching a multitude of lives during his short 81 years on earth. He will be greatly missed by all who

knew him.

Funeral Services will be held on December 22, 2022 at Loper Funeral Chapel Ballard Country Church at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services following at Oak Hill Cemetery. A reception will be held at Ranch Club Mobile Estates in Buellton

following services.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors