ANDERSON, Kurt McCallum

Kurt M. Anderson, the only son of Stanley A. Anderson and Verda M. Anderson, and adored husband of Peggy M. Anderson, died at home in Montecito, CA on February 18, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A native of Elizabeth, NJ, Kurt attended the Pingry School in Elizabeth, The Bement School and Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, from which he graduated in 1955. Kurt attended Princeton University for two years, before transferring to MIT School of Architecture where he earned a professional degree in architecture. While at MIT, he was a member of the St. Anthony fraternity. A few years after graduation Kurt joined the architectural and engineering firm, CUH2A in Princeton, NJ, which won the commission for the New Jersey Pavilion at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York.

Kurt held many positions at CUH2A including Architect, Project Manager, Managing Partner and for the last 5 years before his retirement in 1992 at the age of 55, Chief Executive Officer. Kurt was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable collector of 18th/19th century American antiques, loved working in his gardens, became an avid hiker in the mountains around his home in Tucson, and a formidable bridge player, well-loved by his partners and opponents since he never criticized either. He was also a dedicated crossword enthusiast, faithfully solving both the daily and Sunday New York Times puzzles, rarely missing a day even when traveling. A private celebration of life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Kurt’s honor to MIT School of Architecture using the link https://giving.mit.edu/kurt-anderson or to CAMA, 2060 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.