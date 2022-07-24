ANDERSON, Linda C.

June 25, 1942 – July 18,2022

Linda C. Anderson, 80, of Lecompton, KS, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born June 25, 1942, in Santa Maria, California, the daughter of Linder Westfall and Martha (Whitehead) Husted. She graduated from Carpinteria High School and went on to Vidal Sassoon Technical College where she obtained her Beautician License. Linda owned and operated her own beauty salon in Carpinteria, CA for over 50 years. She was proud of the business she created for herself and her family. She was a member of the House of Judah, Santa Barbara, CA for over ten years and served as an elder of the church. Linda considered the people of the church part of her family. Linda adored and loved her daughters and her three grandsons, Nicholas, Michael and Isaac.

She also shared a special bond with her son-in-law and would often see who could be more ornery, especially when out shopping at the store. She also enjoyed painting, crocheting and baking. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Teddy) Anderson Sumner; her grandsons, Nicholas Moore, Michael (Felicity) Moore, Josh Voigt, Martha Voigt and Isaac Voigt; siblings, Bobby (Clare) Westfall, Judy (David) Honeyman and David Husted. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Cindy Osinga. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.