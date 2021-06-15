ANDERSON, Mark Thaine

Mark Thaine Anderson tragically lost his life on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was 52 years old and leaves his 14-year-old daughter, Bella behind. Mark was born in Pasadena, CA in 1969 to parents Charles and Donna Anderson. In 1973 the family returned to the Santa Ynez Valley where they raised their family. Mark was the 3rd-born of 4 children.

Mark was very resourceful and artistic. He had a knack for taking objects apart and creating a whole new thing. Mark had many passions, music being a big part of his life. He loved entertaining his guests with music. His house was filled with musical instruments: drums, guitars, trumpet, keyboard, cowbell, tambourine, and even an old organ. There was always an instrument for his guests to play. He often joked that it’s time to “get the band back together!” Mark was the ultimate performer. If a group of children were present he loved entertaining them with his magic tricks. The kids knick-named him Mark the Magic Man.

Mark loved the outdoors. He enjoyed dirt-bike riding, golfing, fishing and treasure hunting with his metal detector. Living on the edge of the Santa Ynez River gave Mark the proverbial gold mine in treasure. As children, he and his siblings spent countless hours in the river swimming, building forts and exploring.

Mark and his daughter, Bella, shared many similar interests. He enjoyed teaching her anything and everything he could. She was his number one top priority and loved her beyond infinity. They often road dirt bikes, fished, attended church, read the bible often, went on many outdoor adventures, and wrenched on various vehicles. Mark and Bella talked about God every time they were together as God was a huge part of Mark’s life.

Mark was very popular with his friends and family because of his outgoing and funny personality. He was one of those people who would drop everything to help a friend in need. He will be missed by many. Mark is survived by his daughter, Isabella Grace Anderson, father, Charles Anderson (Shirley), brother Paul (Tina), sisters Gaylynn Joyce Cox and MyAnna Ruth Anderson.

The Funeral will be held on June 18th at Loper Chapel (Ballard) at 10:00 followed by graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit his daughter Bella. Please consider sharing and/or donating to the account to help with her future educational costs and general expenses. https://gofund.me/598e5942