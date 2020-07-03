ANDERSON, Norman Kjaer

Norman Kjaer Anderson passed away at home from a heart attack on June 27, 2020. Norm was 89 years old and a long-time resident of Solvang and Santa Barbara.

Norman was born in Waukesha, WI to Marie and Henry Anderson on June 25, 1931. He grew up in Waukesha where he played high school football and earned Eagle Scout honors. In 1954 he graduated with a degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin where he was also a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Norm married Leah Peckat and moved to Santa Barbara in 1963. After Leah’s death, he married Barbara Engel in 1978.

Norman was a hard-working, successful entrepreneur. Before leaving Wisconsin, he established his own cheese import and distribution company. In California he owned and operated several businesses locally including: Mattei’s Tavern, Old Danish Food Farm Inc., Solvang Fudge Kitchen, and others.

For over 64 years Rotary International was an integral part of Norm’s life. He first joined in Waukesha at the age of 25. Later he became president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and founded the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. While serving as the District Governor of District 5240, he established the district’s first PRLS Program and was a director of the International Rose Parade Float Committee. Throughout his tenure Norm attended 29 International Conventions, received 5 Paul Harris Fellow awards, and had perfect meeting attendance for 64 years. He was most recently a member of the Rotary Club of Los Olivos.

Norm had strong Christian values. At Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara, he was a long-time parishioner and served as the chairman of the building committee of the church’s current location. Later, he joined St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir and served on the Vestry.

Norm the “Big Cheese” was known for his contagious smile, loving and warm personality, passion for travel, his philanthropic spirit, gentle demeanor and positive attitude. The holidays were always special to him, but most important was his family. One of his favorite summer adventures was his annual trip to Door County, Wisconsin with Barbara. There Norm continued to fulfill his life-long love of boats and the water. He had an incredible number of friends, with whom he loved to laugh and share stories. He was extremely fond of his involvement in the Vikings of Solvang and was proud to have once served as the Grand Marshall of Solvang’s 4th of July Parade.

Norm is survived by his wife of 42 years Barbara; his four children: Amy (Michael) Mayfield, Barry (Kerry) Anderson, Allison (Don) Heiduk, Maurine (Trey) McAdams, 10 grandchildren (Addison, Kyle, Delaney Mayfield, Eric Norman (Allie) and Ryan Anderson, Timothy and Riley Heiduk, Taylor, Hayley, and Peyton McAdams) and 2 great-grandchildren (Adriana and Aria Anderson). He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Priscilla Anderson Richmond, brother Henning Anderson, first wife Leah Peckat Anderson and son Peter Jay Anderson.

A service and celebration of Norman’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Rotary Club of Los Olivos Foundation, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.