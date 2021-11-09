Andrianne Lenker to sing at Lobero

Grammy- nominated indie-folk artist Andrianne Lenker will perform Dec. 8 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

This performance will be in support of her 2020 solo album “songs and instrumentals.”

Ms. Lenker is the lead singer and guitarist of indie rock band Big Thief and, according to NPR, “is celebrated for her “unequivocal, instinctive and deeply personal songs.”

“Songs and Instrumentals” was written and recorded in April after Big Thief’s March tour was cut short due to the coronavirus. After returning to the states from Europe, Ms. Lenker decamped to a one-room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts.

“I grew really connected to the space itself. The one room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar. It was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space,” Ms. Lenker said in a news release.

Nine songs were written during a recording session. Ms. Lenker and her engineer Phil Weinrobe would start and end each day with an improvised acoustic guitar instrumental. They would later make a collage of their favorite pieces which would become the first side of “instrumentals.”

“We wanted to make a record that put you, the listener, in the most intimate position possible,” Mr. Weinrobe explained.

“I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time Phil arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears,” Ms. Lenker said. “I was basically lying in the dirt half the time. We went with the flow. I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

Tickets for Ms. Lenker’s Lobero concert cost $32. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com