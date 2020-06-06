Andy Caldwell plans virtual town hall

Andy Caldwell, a Republican candidate running against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, for the 24th district seat, will hold a virtual town hall session at 10 a.m. today.

The stream will be available at Andy Caldwell’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmpbzCXcl1hb6p-MsveABtw/live and at his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellCongress/live.

The town hall will provide an update on his campaign. Mr. Caldwell said there will be a candid conversation about COVID-19, the shutdown and what America needs to do next.

Mr. Caldwell also plans to speak about the recent protests and riots that were sparked following the death of George Floyd.