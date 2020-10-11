Andy Caldwell’s wrong about COVID-19

Why does an aspiring congressional candidate decide to make an obviously false public statement about COVID-19?

Andy Caldwell is quoted as saying that “99.99% of COVID patients recover.” Did he forget his fourth-grade math, or does he emulate the president by lying about COVID?

99.99% recovery is the same as 1 death in 10,000.

But the local, state and U.S. data are straightforward: It varies between a recovery rate of about 98.8% in Santa Barbara (115 deaths in 9,000 cases) and 97.2% in the U.S. (208,000 deaths out of 7.5 million cases).

A very different truth.

Thomas Ostwald

Santa Barbara