Andy Dick charged with burglary in Santa Barbara

Comedian Andy Dick appeared in court Tuesday to set a date for a preliminary hearing after being charged in a felony complaint with first-degree residential burglary for allegedly entering an inhabited Santa Barbara house without permission, prosecutors said.

Only he wasn’t actually in court.

“He appeared via Zoom,” Deputy District Attorney Michelle Mossembekker told the News-Press Wednesday.

The case was continued to Nov. 29 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Police confirmed that Mr. Dick, a longtime actor in movies and TV shows, was arrested Oct. 13 around 6 p.m. by Santa Barbara police after dispatch received a report at 5:45 p.m. of a burglary in progress from a homeowner in the 100 block of Conejo Road.

“The homeowner informed officers when they arrived on scene he did not know Dick nor did he have permission to be on the property or in the home,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara police public information officer, told the News-Press Wednesday.

“Probable cause was established to arrest Dick after it is believed he removed several items from the home,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “He was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for 459PC – Felony Burglary with $50,000 bail.”

Mr. Dick did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and did not resist his arrest, police said.

“From what the arresting officer told me, he was cooperative,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The felony complaint was filed the next day, Oct. 14, alleging Mr. Dick “did willfully and unlawfully enter an inhabited dwelling house and trailer coach and inhabited portion of building occupied by N. DUMONG, with the intent to commit larceny and any felony.”

Prosecutors also filed a special allegation against Mr. Dick in that the offense is considered a serious felony.

Mr. Dick, still in custody at the time, pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 17 arraignment.

Jail records show he was released from jail three days later, Oct. 20.

“It appears bail was set at $50,000, and he appeared out of custody yesterday,” DDA Mossembekker said.

The Santa Barbara County Office of the Public Defender represents Mr. Dick, Brian Mathis, a deputy public defender, told the News-Press Wednesday.

“We are confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward,” he said. “At this time, we have no further comment.”